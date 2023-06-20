Rajasthan: Cyclone Biparjoy shatters Ajmer city’s 105-year rain record

Cyclone Biparjoy broke 105-year rain record in Ajmer, confirmed Jaipur IMD Director Radheshyam Sharma.

Cyclone Biparjoy has surpassed a rainfall record that stood unbroken for 105 years in Ajmer in the month of June.

On June 17, 1917, Ajmer received an unprecedented rainfall of 119.4 mm, which remained the highest recorded amount for the month of June until now, according to the Jaipur IMD Director, Radheshyam Sharma.

Ajmer experienced a significant rainfall of 131.8 mm within a 24-hour period starting from 8.30 a.m. on Sunday until 8.30 a.m. on Monday, breaking a previous record, according to Sharma’s statement to IANS.

For the first time in Rajasthan, a flood-like situation has emerged before the arrival of the monsoon season. Cyclone Biparjoy has caused rainfall in various regions, leading to floods in Barmer, Pali, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, and Ajmer.

Over the past 24 hours, Pali’s Muthana received an extensive rainfall of 530 mm.

Furthermore, several villages in Bundi, Ajmer, and Bhilwara experienced power outages.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Tuesday in Kota, Baran, and Sawai Madhepur.

Additionally, Jodhpur broke a 12-year record by recording 91.3 mm of rainfall on June 17.

On June 28, 2016, the previous record for rainfall was set, with approximately 74 mm of rain.

Due to the cyclone, the state experienced an average rainfall of 100 mm from June 16 to 19, which accounts for about 24 percent of the average monsoon season rainfall.

Typically, Rajasthan receives an average of 415 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, which spans from June to September.

During the initial month of June, the average rainfall in Rajasthan is around 50 mm.