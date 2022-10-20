Youngest witness in Kasab trial meets UN chief, wants to ‘end terrorism’

UN chief António Guterres speaks to Devika Rotawan, who was only nine when she was shot in the Mumbai terror attacks and subsequently testified against Ajmal Kasab

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday met 26/11 attack survivor, Devika Rotawan, in Mumbai.

Devika was only nine when she was shot in the leg at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus during the coordinated Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. She was also the youngest witness in the trial against Ajmal Kasab, one of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who carried out the attacks. Her testimony led to his prosecution, subsequent conviction, and hanging on November 21, 2012.

UN chief Antonio Guterres is currently in India on a three-day visit. This is his first visit to India since his second term in office. He had visited the country in October 2018 during his first term at the UN.

A brave young girl

Rotawan, now 23, spoke to Guterres about her traumatic experience on that fateful night. “I told him I was injured at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and identified Ajmal Kasab in court. I also told him I want to study and become an officer and end terrorism,” Devika told reporters after meeting the UN chief.

On Wednesday, Guterres paid tribute at the Memorial Museum for 26/11 victims in Mumbai’s Taj Hotel. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis accompanied Guterres.

“Terror is absolute evil. There are no reasons, no pretext, no causes, and no grievances that can justify terrorism. It has no room in today’s world,” Guterres said while addressing the Press at Taj Hotel.

“I feel deeply moved to be here where one of the barbaric terrorist acts in history took place where 166 people lost their lives. I want to pay tribute to the victims. They are heroes of all world and I want to express my deepest condolences to their families, to their friends, to the people of India, and to all those that are coming from other parts of the world that have lost their lives in Mumbai,” he went on.

“Terror fight a global priority”

In November 2008, 10 LeT terrorists carried out 12 coordinated attacks across Mumbai, lasting four days and killing 166 people. The worst of the attacks took place at Taj Hotel.

Guterres stressed that “fighting terrorism must be a global priority for every country on earth and fighting terrorism is a central priority for the UN.” Incidentally, on the same day and on Thursday, China blocked India and the US’s joint attempt to have two LeT operatives declared as global terrorists.

On Wednesday, Guterres also addressed students at IIT Bombay on the topic, “India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation.” Later in the day, he held bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar.

On Thursday, the UN chief met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) event in Gujarat’s Kevadiya. He is scheduled to leave for Singapore late on Thursday night.

(With agency inputs)