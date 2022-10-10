Uddhav moves Delhi HC against EC order freezing Shiv Sena name, poll symbol

The petition, filed by Thackeray, says the EC order was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the order of Election Commission (EC) of India freezing the party name and election symbol.

The petition, filed by Thackeray, has challenged EC’s October 8 order, contending it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties.

The petition has arrayed EC and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde as parties.

EC order

On Saturday, the EC had frozen the party name and symbol and had asked Thackeray and the rival Eknath Shinde factions to choose a new name and symbol in an upcoming by-election in Mumbai’s Andheri East.

In a virtual address, Thackeray said the decision by the EC was “injustice” to his faction.

It had earlier asked the rivals to submit documentary proof by August 8 to back their claim to the party’s name and symbol. The deadline was extended to October 7 on the request of the Thackeray faction.

On October 4, the Shinde faction had requested the bow and arrow poll symbol for the assembly by-election.

