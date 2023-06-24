Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray seeks probe into PM CARES Fund

"Probe the PM CARES Fund as well. The PM CARES Fund does not come under the ambit of any investigation. Lakhs and crores of rupees were collected. Many ventilators were malfunctioning. We will also carry out a probe," he said

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday (June 24) demanded a probe into the PM CARES Fund and BJP governments in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh after the Enforcement Directorate moved against persons close to his party in an alleged jumbo COVID facility scam.

The former Maharashtra chief minister also sought an investigation into the functioning of civic bodies of Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, all of which are controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as Thane, which is led by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

He also wanted a probe into the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund was set up in 2020 as a public charitable trust with the aim of having a dedicated national fund to deal with distress related primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister is its chairperson and its members include the Defence, Home and Finance Ministers.

Thackeray’s demand

Addressing party workers, Thackeray dared the government to probe the working of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during the pandemic, adding the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act were in place as the dire situation demanded that one go beyond rules to save the lives of people.

“We are not scared of any probe. And when you (government) want to probe, then you also probe Thane municipal corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune and Nagpur civic bodies,” he said.

“Probe the PM CARES Fund as well. The PM CARES Fund does not come under the ambit of any investigation. Lakhs and crores of rupees were collected. Many ventilators were malfunctioning. We will also carry out a probe,” he said.

This week, the Enforcement Directorate searched premises connected to persons reportedly close to Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray as well as the central purchase department of the BMC.

The ED is probing alleged irregularities in the allotment of a civic contract to a firm to operate a jumbo COVID treatment facility.

