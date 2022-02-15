Those harassing Shiv Sainiks will be dealt with after 2024, says Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena MP’s much-hyped press conference on Tuesday comprised of it all: drama, not-so-subtle threats, and wild allegations against BJP leaders

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut left no stone unturned when it came to leveling allegations against the BJP government at the Centre on Tuesday (February 15). Speaking at a press conference held at Shiv Sena Bhavan in the evening, Raut accused the party of using “tools” like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to overthrow the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi-led government in Maharashtra, which comprises the Sena, NCP, and Congress.

The prelude to the press conference included a massive show of strength by the Sena. Hundreds of Shiv Sena karyakartas boarded buses from different parts in Mumbai, as well as from Nashik, and made their way to Sena Bhavan, where a large screen was erected outside the party headquarters to broadcast Raut’s much-hyped press conference.

The drama extended beyond the periphery of Sena Bhavan as well. NCP’s Supriya Sule and BJP’s Maharashtra State president Chandrakant Patil had shared a stage in Pune for an event on Tuesday morning. “Let dada (Patil) do his publicity now; after 3 PM, Raut will take over all the channels,” said Sule.

The ED had conducted raids at 10 locations in Mumbai earlier in the day, in connection with a money laundering case filed against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Speaking at the press conference, Raut, whose friends and relatives are currently under the ED scanner, said that central agencies were targeting Sena leaders ever since he (Raut) had written to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu last week, claiming he was approached by ED officials and BJP leaders to take part in a conspiracy to overthrow the Maharashtra government.

“There is a plot that is being hatched to defame Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Jharkhand governments,” he said. “But you (BJP) have not seen our (Sena’s) DNA yet. Shiv Sena is not scared of anyone. Those harassing us will be dealt with after the year 2024. The government at the Centre will change then (in 2024).”

The biggest allegation leveled by Raut was against his political arch-nemesis in Maharashtra, Kirit Somaiya. Raut said that Somaiya and his son should be arrested by ED in connection with the PMC bank fraud case. He claimed that Somaiya’s son and PMC bank’s Rakesh Wadhawan were partners in a company called Nikon Infra Construction. “I am ready to get jailed but you (BJP) will also go with me,” he said.

Raut also referred to BJP’s Mohit Kamboj as being ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ “blue-eyed boy” and said that “he is going to make Fadnavis drown.”

He also reiterated that the Sena-led MVA government would complete its full tenure, even though Patil had recently stated publicly that the MVA government would topple by March 10. He questioned the motives of the ED, whom he claims were receiving directions from BJP leaders, and linked Patil’s statement to the alleged misuse of central investigative agencies. “How else would their (BJP) state leaders express confidence that the MVA government will not last beyond this date?,” he said, pointing out that the MVA government had the support of 170 elected members in the state and a total of 288 assembly members. “It (MVA) has a proper majority.”

“This is just a trailer,” said Raut, referring to Tuesday’s press conference. “The story is not over yet.” Referring to some BJP leaders in Maharashtra, he said: “You go to Delhi or you go to Joe Biden—I don’t care. I am a Shiv Sainik. My life has gone in fighting. I have the blessing of Balsaheb Thackeray.”

“You shoot me or put me into jail— I am not going to be scared of you (BJP),” he said. “Shiv Sena will not buckle. You (BJP) do what you want to. ED is threatening small children and old men. Come fight me!” He added: “I ask Modi and Amit Shah: Is this your democracy? The day my friends and relatives were being raided, I called Amit Shah and told him that I respect him, but what is going on (in Maharashtra) is not correct. If you any enmity against me, then arrest me. You torture me. I am ready. But why are agencies targeting my friends and family?”

“The Thackeray family is being accused of building 19 bungalows in Alibaug,” he said. “I will personally take all the journalists to these bungalows for a picnic…but if the bungalows are not found there, then those (BJP) leveling allegations should be shown their place.”

In the aftermath of the press conference, Somaiya tweeted: “In 2017, Sanjay Raut and Samana newspaper had in a similar manner tried to defame my wife…now he has taken the name of my son Neil Somaiya. Till now 10 cases have been filed against me and three more are in the pipeline.”

Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis’ wife took to Twitter immediately after Raut concluded his press conference. “Today once again a cat has tried to roar.”