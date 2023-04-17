SC fines Mumbai Metro for felling trees in Aarey forest beyond permission

A Supreme Court bench said it was improper of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited to move the tree authority for felling of any trees in excess of 84

The Supreme Court on Monday (April 17) reprimanded the Mumbai Metro for attempting to overreach the court’s jurisdiction while ordering it to pay ₹10 lakh fine within two weeks for felling of trees in Aarey forest beyond permission.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said it was improper of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to move the tree authority for felling of any trees in excess of 84.

The bench, however, allowed the company to cut down 177 trees from Aarey forest, saying a stay on tree felling would lead to the public project being brought to a standstill which is not desirable.

“MMRCL within a period of two weeks should provide an amount of ₹10 lakh to the conservator of forests. The conservator shall ensure that all afforestation which has been directed is completed,” the bench said.

“We request the director of IIT Bombay to depute a team for the purpose of verifying compliance. A report should be submitted to this court in three weeks,” it added.

The apex court had in 2019 taken suo motu cognisance of a letter petition addressed to the Chief Justice of India by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the felling of trees in the colony.

