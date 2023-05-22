Sameer Wankhede, accused in bribery case, claims getting death threats

The former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau chief, Sameer Wankhede, claimed that for some four days, his wife Kranti Redkar and he were receiving death threats and abusive messages on social media platforms

Former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Sameer Wankhede, accused in a drug bust bribery case, on Monday (May 22) said that he and his wife were getting death threats.

Wankhede vowed to write to the Mumbai police chief and seek protection.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, probing the alleged ₹25 crore bribe demand from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the cruise drug bust case, booked Wankhede and four others on May 11.

The charges against Wankhede include alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer claimed that for some four days, his wife Kranti Redkar and he were receiving death threats and abusive messages on social media platforms. CBI officials questioned him in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday.

FIR on Wankhede

The FIR against Wankhede and four others was based on a report of the then deputy director of the NCB, Gyaneshwar Singh, who headed a special enquiry team. Wankhede last week said the FIR was registered against him only because he had lodged a complaint against Singh with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

The high court on Monday extended Wankhede’s interim protection from any coercive action, such as arrest, till June 8.

