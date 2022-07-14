Red alert in Pune due to heavy rains: Sec 144 at tourist places; schools closed

Private companies have been urged by Pune Municipal Communication (PMC) to allow employees to work from home.

A red alert warning of heavy rainfall has been issued in Pune by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) till Thursday (July 14) due to Pune’s weather. The city on Tuesday received the heaviest rainfall.

With the weather watchdog predicting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places, especially ghats and low-lying areas (more than 204 mm in 24 hours), private companies have been urged by Pune Municipal Communication (PMC) to allow employees to work from home.

Also, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in tourist spots and forts to prevent public gatherings. Schools and colleges in the district will also remain closed on Thursday as per the latest orders.

According to reports, the Pune forest division had written to the district collector seeking a temporary ban on trekking activity in view of the heavy rainfall which might result in tourist casualties. Aatkarwadi to Sinhagad fort, Tamhini ghat in Mulshi, and Rajmachi in Lonavala are among popular trekking routes.

Shivajinagar and Lohegaon areas recorded 98.3 mm and 78 mm of rainfall respectively, from 8:30 pm on Tuesday to 8:30 pm on Wednesday. From Monday to Tuesday, the city witnessed an overnight spell with the Shivajinagar observatory recording 46 mm of rainfall. While Pune recorded the season’s heaviest spell on Tuesday, Lonavala topped the chart with 189 mm of rainfall, reports stated.

“As ghat areas will receive intense and heavy spells, it is advised to avoid visiting ghat areas. Intense rainfall will continue over Madhya Maharashtra, including the ghat areas, till Thursday,” an IMD official said.

As per reports, River Mutha, which flows through Pune swelled on Tuesday following the release of water from the Khadakwasla dam that had reached its maximum capacity of 1.97 thousand million cubic feet amid heavy rainfall in the area.

Following the increasing water level in the river, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued an alert for low-lying areas that could face a flood-like situation.

The Khadakwasla dam was 95% full on Tuesday, an official from the Water Resource Department informed.

A 25-year-old man was reportedly swept away by the gushing waters of the river off Sinhagad road on Wednesday.

According to weather experts, rainfall intensity over central Maharashtra would reduce marginally by July 14. The city is predicted to witness a significant reduction in the rainfall from July 15 following the weakening of the westerly winds and shifting of the monsoon trough over the area.

However, Pune is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall from July 15 onwards.