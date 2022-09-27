‘Real’ Shiv Sena: SC allows EC to decide on Eknath Shinde group’s claim

"We direct that there would be no stay of the proceedings before the Election Commission," the bench also comprising Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (September 27) allowed the Election Commission (EC) to go ahead with the hearing of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group’s plea seeking recognition as the “real” Shiv Sena and allocation of the party’s bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it.

Justice DY Chandrachud, heading a constitution bench, rejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction seeking to restrain the EC from deciding the Shinde group’s claim over the “original” Shiv Sena.

"We direct that there would be no stay of the proceedings before the Election Commission," the bench also comprising Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha said.

