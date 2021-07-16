Pilot dies, another injured in Maharashtra helicopter crash

Training aircraft belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra. Investigation team heading to the site

The Federal
Updated 8:32 PM, 16 July, 2021
0
COMMENTS
PrintText Increase Text Decrease
Locals at the crash site. An investigating team is currently on the way

A pilot was killed and another sustained injuries in a helicopter crash in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, on Friday.

Police and local authorities are currently on the spot. The training aircraft belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra.

“Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft that belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra. An investigation team is being rushed to the site,” Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote on Twitter.

AdvertisementChoco-pie Ad

“Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor and the trainee is severely injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery.”

Get breaking news and latest updates from India
and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US:

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR