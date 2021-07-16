Pilot dies, another injured in Maharashtra helicopter crash

Training aircraft belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra. Investigation team heading to the site

A pilot was killed and another sustained injuries in a helicopter crash in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, on Friday.

Police and local authorities are currently on the spot. The training aircraft belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra.

“Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft that belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra. An investigation team is being rushed to the site,” Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote on Twitter.

“Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor and the trainee is severely injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery.”