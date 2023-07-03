NCP moves disqualification notice against Ajit Pawar, 8 others; says he’s not backed by 36 MLAs

Ajit Pawar, who along with eight other aides broke ranks to join the Eknath Shinde government, will not attract the anti-defection law only if he has the support of 36 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday (June 2) night moved a disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs hours after they took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government. The NCP has said that Ajit doesn’t have the support of 36 party MLAs as he claims while party’s working president and his cousin Supriya Sule said his defection will not impact the Opposition unity.

Addressing a press conference late on Sunday, Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil said the disqualification petition has been sent to Speaker Rahul Narvekar. He said an e-mail has also been sent to the Election Commission of India informing that the rank and file of the NCP is with party chief Sharad Pawar.

Also read: Ambitious Ajit Pawar’s rebellion delivers NCP a shocker in 2019 midnight coup rerun

“They didn’t inform anyone that they were leaving the party, which is against the NCP. We have also written a letter to the Election Commission of India. We are not accepting this; these nine leaders didn’t inform us before doing this,” Patil said.

Patil added that he believes that most of the MLAs will return to the NCP and the party will accept them.

Ajit Pawar doesn’t have support of 36 MLAs: NCP

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto also claimed that the party working president Supriya Sule and state unit chief Jayant Patil are contacting all the 53 MLAs and the picture will become clearer by Monday (June 3).

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and Ajit Pawar needs the support of at least 36 legislators to not attract the provisions of anti-defection law.

“Ajit Pawar doesn’t have the support of 36 MLAs as being claimed,” claimed Crasto.

Ajit took oath as Deputy CM in the Shiv Sena-BJP government on Sunday afternoon, while eight other MLAs of NCP were sworn in as ministers. In the evening, sources cited a letter submitted to Raj Bhavan to claim that Ajit enjoys the support of more than 40 MLAs and over six of nine MLCs of his party.

“Ajit Pawar has the support of more than 40 MLAs and more than six MLCs. A letter of support of these legislators was given to Raj Bhavan,” a source had told PTI.

Also read: Maharashtra CM Shinde mocks Opposition for ‘predicting’ his govt’s fall

Addressing reporters after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit had maintained that there was no split in the NCP and that they would contest all future elections on the NCP’s name and symbol.

“All the elected representatives (of the party) have supported the decision to join the government,” he had claimed. Ajit’s uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said some people whose names are on the list (of BJP) had called him to inform they were invited (to Mumbai) and their signatures were taken. “They said their stand as (MLAs) of NCP is different,” he added.

Can’t fight with elder brother: Supriya Sule

Responding to Ajit’s defection, party’s working president Supriya Sule said the development will not impact the Oppositions unity and instead increase the stature of NCP and her father Sharad Pawar further.

“Our credibility will only rise after this,” she said.

She said that Ajit may have different views, but she can never fight with her elder brother and that she will always love him as a sister.

Sule, whose elevation as party working president last month is said to have triggered Ajit’s revolt, said since 2019 when he first joined the short-lived government led by Devendra Fadnavis to 2023, she has matured a lot with the responsibility of the party.

She said she will not mix personal and professional relationships.

“I can never have a fight with my brother,” she said.

“I am boring, steady and not impulsive…Emotional relationships and professional work are two different things. I will never mix the two,” she said.

Also read: Maharashtra: Congress takes ‘washing machine’ dig at BJP over NCP split

To a question on what transpired at the meeting at Devgiri, Ajit Pawar’s official residence in Mumbai in the morning, Sule said what was discussed between her and her brother will remain between them only.

The Baramati MP said the party will work with renewed vigour for strengthening the organisation and for the welfare of the state and the country.

To a question on whether any disciplinary action would be taken against those who joined the government, she said, “Let the story unfold. It has not even been 12 hours.”

The party founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999 suffered a vertical split during the day after his nephew Ajit broke ranks and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister.

Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were made ministers.

Patil said these MLAs of the NCP “cannot be called traitors as their betrayal has not yet been proved”. “Many are in touch with us”, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)