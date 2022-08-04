Mumbai: Sanjay Raut’s ED custody extended till August 8

The ED had arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra Chawl (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday (August 4) extended till August 8 the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case.

While extending the custody, the court noted that the ED has made “remarkable progress” in the investigation.

The central agency arrested Raut on Sunday (July 31) midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra Chawl (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

On Monday (August 1) the court remanded him in ED custody till August 4. At the end of his initial remand, the probe agency produced Raut before special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge M G Deshpande. It sought an extension of his custody for further probe into the matter.

After hearing both sides, the court extended the custody till August 8.

The ED had earlier told the court that Raut and his family received “proceeds of crime” worth over ₹1 crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project.

The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies)