Mumbai doctor cheated of Rs 1.40 lakh while ordering samosas online

According to a police official, a doctor, aged 27, working at the civic-run KEM hospital in Mumbai, fell victim to a scam and lost Rs 1.40 lakh. The incident occurred after he placed an order for 25 plates of samosas from a well-known eatery in Sion. Advertisement The incident took place on Saturday (July 8) between 8.30 am to 10.30 am, the official said. Also Read: FM nudges PSU banks to take swift action against frauds, wilful defaulters

“The victim and his colleagues had planned a picnic at Karjat and had ordered samosas for the journey. He placed the order after locating the eatery’s number online. When he called on the number, the one who answered asked him to pay Rs 1,500 as advance,” he said.

“The doctor then received a Whatsapp message, which had confirmation of the order and also bank account number to send money online. The doctor sent Rs 1,500. The man at the other end said the doctor had to create a transaction ID of the payment. While following instruction to create one, he first lost Rs 28,807 and subsequently Rs 1.40 lakh cumulatively,” he added.

On his complaint, a case has been registered at Bhoiwada police station under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions, the official informed.

