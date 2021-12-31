COVID scare: Mumbai’s public places closed from 5pm to 5am till Jan 15

Police said the prohibitory order was issued to prevent danger to human life, health and safety and to curb transmission of the virus

In view of the rising COVID cases, the Mumbai Police on Friday (December 31) issued an order prohibiting people from visiting public places like beaches, grounds, sea faces, gardens or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am till January 15.

DCP (operations) S Chaitanya issued the order, which came into force at 1 pm on Friday and will remain in force till January 15. “The city continues to be threatened with COVID-19 pandemic in light of the increase in cases and emergence of the new Omicron variant,” the order said.

“The prohibitory order, under Section 144 of the CrPC, was issued to prevent danger to human life, health and safety and to curb transmission of the virus,” the order further read.

Meanwhile, genome sequencing at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in Mumbai has detected the new variant Omicron in nearly one-third samples it tested, in an indication of community transmission in the state.

This comes a day after the Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) detected Omicron in 38 of its samples from Mumbai and Pune in their community surveillance.

Of the 375 samples sequenced from the community at the civic-run Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, 141 or 37.6 per cent were detected with Omicron in Mumbai.

