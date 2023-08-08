Mumbai: 61-year-old man held for hoax call about Mantralaya terror attack

Police track Prakash Khemani down to his home in Kandivali, yet to find out motive for hoax call

A 61-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax call to Mantralaya in Mumbai, warning of a terror attack, an official said on Tuesday (August 8).

Prakash Khemani allegedly used his mobile phone to make the call to the landline of Mantralaya around 10 pm on Monday. He claimed that there would be a “terror attack” at the Maharashtra state secretariat in south Mumbai, the official said.

After ascertaining that it was a bogus call, the police tracked him down to his home at Kandivali, a western suburb.

According to the official, they are yet to find out why Khemani made the hoax call.

Khemani has been arrested under Section 182 (false information, with intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced in a court, the official added.

