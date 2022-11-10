Mumbai measles outbreak: Centre sends high-level team after 4 deaths

BMC renews vaccination drive after city reports four suspected measles deaths; 10 per cent of infected children got incomplete vaccination, while 25 per cent had not been vaccinated at all

After four suspected measles deaths in Mumbai, the Centre rushed a multi-disciplinary team to the city on Wednesday.

Though a measles outbreak has been reported from Mumbai, it is not yet certain that the victims, all children, indeed died of the disease. Even if they had measles, it can sometimes lead to complications such as encephalitis (swelling in the brain) and pneumonia, which could have led to the deaths.

“We don’t even know whether the deaths are because of measles. The state government has also not categorised these deaths as measles. The team of experts from different fields will determine whether these were, in fact, measles cases,” said an official from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“The team will also see the vaccination status of the children who have died. Measles deaths should not occur because our vaccination coverage is nearly 100 per cent,” the official added. The three-member team will likely submit a preliminary report by Thursday evening. Dr Anubhav Srivastava, Deputy Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, National Centre for Disease Control, is heading the team.

Team to go on field visits

If the team finds that the reason of the deaths is indeed measles, it will study active cases and suggest other interventions. “The team will also undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak and assist the state health department in terms of public health measures, management guidelines, and protocols to manage the increasing cases of measles being reported in Mumbai,” the MOH said in a statement.

India has indeed seen an increase in the number of measles cases. According to World Health Organization data, India reported 11,156 measles cases till September 2022. In comparison, 6,078 cases were recorded in 2021, 5,598 in 2020, and 10,708 in 2019.

Measles outbreak in 4 Mumbai wards

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that four wards are currently experiencing a measles outbreak. It said Mumbai has reported 57 measles cases in September and October, and a one-and-a-half-year-old child died in Govandi slum.

BMC officials have confirmed measles cases in Antop Hill, Lotus Colony in Shivaji Nagar, Urban Health Centre and Shastri Nagar 2, Pathanwadi, Malad, and Baiganwadi apart from Kurla West and Santacruz East. There were 26 cases in September and 31 in October.

The National Institute of Virology, Pune, confirmed six cases in Govandi slums in October. Even after that, three children died of suspected measles within 48 hours. The BMC is now conducting a special screening drive in Govandi slum besides additional vaccination drives in certain wards.

Mangala Gomare, executive health officer of BMC, said the largest number of 23 infections were reported from Govandi area. The three deaths in November — two brothers aged three and five and their cousin aged five — were also reported in the same area.

A civic doctor said the BMC has set up a special ward at Kasturba Hospital at Chinchpokli for the treatment of children infected with measles. Around 35 patients are currently under treatment there.

Incomplete or no vaccination

Apart from measles, Mumbai has also reported rubella (another similar viral infection) cases. However, to eliminate measles and rubella, India launched a one-time immunisation campaign for all children aged between nine months and 15 years in a phased manner starting 2017. Almost all states, including Maharashtra, have completed the vaccination.

However, of the children currently infected with measles and rubella, 10 per cent were found to have got incomplete vaccination, while 25 per cent had not been vaccinated at all, BMC officials have claimed. BMC has now appealed to parents to complete the measles and rubella vaccination of their nine-month-old and 16-month-old children.

“In measles, the child gets a fever, cold, cough, and red rashes on the body. Complications from this disease can be serious in children who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated,” a BMC release has warned.

