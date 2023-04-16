Man jumps traffic signal, drags cop for 18 km before being arrested

The police managed to intercept the accused by deploying a container in the middle of the road

Apparently under the influence of drugs, a man in his 20s dragged a traffic cop for nearly 18 km on Navi Mumbai’s busy Palm Beach Road on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Aditya Bende. Traffic cop Siddheshwar Mali spotted him when he reportedly jumped a traffic signal in Vashi. Mali signalled him to stop, but instead of slowing down, Bende sped away his car and dragged Mali, who sprawled himself on the bonnet of the car, for nearly 18 km.

The police finally managed to intercept the accused by deploying a container in the middle of the road in Gavhan Phata. After being stopped, the police discovered that Bende was under the influence of drugs.

He was arrested and a case was registered against him under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), of the IPC, and the NDPS Act.