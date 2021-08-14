Maharashtra to reopen malls, local trains from August 15

If the requirement of medical oxygen for COVID patients in the state exceeds 700 metric tons per day, the state government will impose a strict lockdown

While the Maharashtra government has given more relaxations, starting August 15, it has made it mandatory for people entering from other states to undergo compulsory RT-PCR test or produce certificate of complete vaccination.

In a major boost to businesses, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has permitted shopping malls, restaurants, spas and gyms to remain open till 10 pm from Sunday (August 15), at 50 per cent capacity.

Gyms and spas can operate provided their staff is fully vaccinated. Local trains will operate for frontline workers and those in providing essential services, on the condition that they are fully vaccinated.

The relaxations given now are for the time being. If the requirement of medical oxygen for COVID patients in the state exceeds 700 metric tons per day, the state government will impose a strict lockdown with immediate effect, said Thackeray.

Following things are permitted:

Mumbai local train service to restart from August 15 at 50% capacity. Travellers should have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with the second dose taken at least 14 days in advance.

Gymnasiums, yoga centres, salons and spas to reopen with 50% capacity till 10.00 pm (all days).

Restaurants can reopen with 50% seating capacity on the condition that all staff are fully vaccinated and 14 days must have passed since 2nd dose of vaccine.

Shopping malls are allowed to remain open till 10 pm with similar vaccination conditions. Customers also need to carry COVID vaccination certificate.

All shops can remain open with 50% capacity on the condition that all staff are fully vaccinated and 14 days must have passed since 2nd dose of vaccine.

Indoor sports activities allowed with up to two sportspersons per sport on the condition that all staff and sportspersons are fully vaccinated and 14 days must have passed since 2nd dose of vaccine.

Following things are NOT permitted:

Travellers entering Maharashtra are allowed only if they are fully vaccinated. Negative RT-PCR test report, issued up to a maximum of 72 hours, is mandatory at the time of arrival.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes and places of worship will remain closed.

Large gatherings like birthdays, political, social, religious, and cultural events, elections, campaigning, rallies, protests not allowed.