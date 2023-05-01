Maharashtra: Fadnavis hails Gadchiroli cops for killing 3 Naxalites in encounter

Gadchiroli police and its specialised combat unit C-60 for shooting dead three Naxalites in an encounter in the district.

Three Naxalites, identified as Bitlu Madavi, a commander of Perimili Dalam of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), and his associates Vasu of Perimili Dalam and Srikant of Aheri Dalam were shot dead in an encounter in Kedmara forest on Sunday.

Speaking to media after inaugurating a new administrative building and one for the joint task force, Fadnavis said Gadchiroli police was getting success in neutralising Naxalites as well as stopping recruitment in the outlawed movement.

The district polices Daladori Khidki programme to help citizens to get benefits of government schemes was also praiseworthy, said Fadnavis, who is Home Minister in the Maharashtra government.

