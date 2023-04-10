7 killed, 23 injured as uprooted tree falls on devotees in Maharashtra temple

Following torrential rains and wind, a 100-year-old tree outside a temple fell on a tin shed under which around 40 people had taken refuge

At least seven people were killed and 23 injured on Sunday (April 9) when a tree fell on a tin shed under which people were standing in a temple premises after heavy wind and rains in Maharashtra’s Akola district.

According to the local administration, the incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Sunday at Babuji Maharaj temple located in Paras village under Balapur taluka when devotees had gathered for the maha aarti.

“Seven people were killed and 23 others received injuries. Five of them were seriously injured,” the authorities said.

After receiving information, police and district disaster management authorities rushed the spot and started the rescue operation, an official said.

The injured persons were rushed to the Akola general hospital, the district administration said.

