Maharashtra: 4 killed, 18 injured as truck rams bus in Pune

Four people were killed and 18 others injured after a truck rammed into a bus in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Sunday (April 23), police said.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 2 am near the Swaminarayan temple along the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway when a private passenger bus heading from Satara to Dombivli in Thane was rammed by a truck from behind.

Three passengers in the bus and the truck driver were killed, while 18 passengers received injuries, he said.

Prima facie, the truck driver lost control over the vehicle and as a result it hit the bus, the official said.

After being alerted, a medical emergency services team reached the spot and provided assistance to the victims.

Thirteen of the passengers who sustained grievous injuries were rushed to various hospitals in Pune, including the Navale Hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Sassoon Hospital. The other injured passengers were admitted to nearby hospitals, officials said.

Pune Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ayush Prasad said driver fatigue was a significant issue which needed to be addressed to prevent such accidents.

“It is essential that all citizens take necessary precautions when driving during night hours. Get adequate rest before your journey, take regular breaks and be mindful of other drivers on the road,” he said.

Prasad also stressed on the importance of reporting about rash and negligent driving to police.

“If you notice someone driving in a rash manner, maintain a safe distance and call the police to report it,” he added.

