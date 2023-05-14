Maharashtra: 1 killed, Section 144 imposed in Akola after clashes over religious post

While eight people including two policewomen have been injured, police have detained 26 people in connection with the incident which occurred on late Saturday night

Violent clashes between members of two communities over a social media post in Maharashtra’s Akola has left one person dead and eight others, including two policemen, wounded, officials said on Sunday (May 14).

At least 26 people have been detained in connection with the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday (May 13) in the sensitive Old City area, they said.

District Magistrate Neema Arora ordered the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits unlawful assembly of people, in four police station areas in the city to maintain law and order.

The violence took place after a religious post which went viral on a social media platform, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandip Ghuge said.

Maharashtra | A violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute in the Old City police station area of Akola on Saturday “Violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute. Some Vehicles have been damaged by the violent mob. The situation is now under… pic.twitter.com/1UXEkEEAjZ — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

Members of the two groups threw stones at each other. Some vehicles were also damaged in the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Monika Raut said.

“One person was killed and eight others were injured. Those injured included two policemen who were hurt when the rioters pelted stones,” Ghuge said.

Raut said police used tear gas to disperse the rioters and the situation is now under control.

The police have registered two cases and detained 26 people in connection with the incident, SP Ghuge said.

According to local administration, state Deputy State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the guardian minister of Akola district, was monitoring the situation and appealed to people to maintain peace.

Heavy security was deployed in the city following the incident, ASP Raut said.

One thousand personnel of the State Reserve Police from Amravati have been deployed in Akola city, she said.

The police appealed to citizens not to panic and not to believe in any rumour.

(With inputs from agencies)