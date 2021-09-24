Maha police cuts down working hours of women cops to 8 hours

This initiative has been taken to help them balance their professional and personal lives

The Maharashtra police has reduced working hours of its women constables from 12 hours to eight hours on Friday, to help them balance their prowork life fessional and personal lives.

State Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey confirmed the implementation of the initiative, which was first tried out in Nagpur city, Amarvati city, and Pune Rural.

“The initiative was implemented on an experimental basis in the three regions last month, and will come into force in other cities and districts in the state in some days,” a senior official told PTI.

Advertisement

The official said that this initiative was started a month ago after considering the commitments of women constables at home besides their professional duties, and the results were good.

Also read: Dreaded gangster Gogi, two others, killed in Delhi court shootout

Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, who first implemented the move from August 28, said that the move was started to help women constables balance their personal and professional lives. “After their duty hours were reduced, women constables were able to give time to their children and other family members,” he said.

“We saw some positive results through this initiative. Women constables were able to perform their professional duties in a stress-free manner and could give more time to their families as well,” said Arti Singh, Commissioner of Police, Amaravati city.

Another official told PTI that although the duty hours will be reduced to eight hours, there may be exceptional circumstances such as arrangements during events or festivals, and the officers-in-charge can increase the hours with permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Police in the cities and other senior officers in the districts, during that time.

(With inputs from agencies)