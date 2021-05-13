RT-PCR report mandatory to enter Maharashtra

The Uddhav Thackeray government extended lockdown till June 1 and relaxed rules for shops to operate

Despite consistent fall in daily case count, the Maharashtra government on Thursday (May 13) extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1 to break the chain of COVID-19.

Additional restrictions include mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for any person entering the state by any mode of transport. The test report will have to be issued within 48 hours before the time of entry into the state.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte issued an order to this effect saying that the curbs will remain in force till 7 am on June 1.

All restrictions enforced as per earlier orders for people arriving from places of “sensitive origin” will be applicable to anyone arriving from any part of the country into the state, the order said.

In case of cargo carriers, not more than two people will be allowed to travel in those vehicles.

If the carriers are originating from outside Maharashtra, they will be allowed with a negative RT-PCR test report issued within 48 hours before the time of entry into the state and will be valid for seven days, the order said.

The administration of a particular village/town/district will be authorized to take a decision on imposing local lockdown in case COVID cases rise.

The following shops will remain open between 7am and 11am: grocery, milk, vegetables, meat and eggs, agriculture equipment and inputs, besides, those selling monsoon gear.

The lockdown-like curbs were earlier imposed in the state on April 5.

The curbs were further tightened on April 15 with Section 144 of the CrPc, banning assembly of five or more people, imposed in the entire state.

The country reported 4,120 deaths on Wednesday (May 12) with Maharashtra (843) leading and followed by Karnataka (517). Active cases have increased to 37.10 lakh.