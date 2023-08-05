INDIA alliance’s Mumbai meeting from August 31: Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray will host the Opposition leaders, including five chief ministers, for dinner on August 31.

The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray will host the third meeting of the Opposition alliance INDIA in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1, party leader Sanjay Raut said on Saturday (August 5).

The Rajya Sabha member told the media that Thackeray will host the Opposition leaders, including five chief ministers, for dinner on August 31.

The two-day deliberations, to be held at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai’s suburbs, will begin on the evening of August 31.

Leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra will talk to the state government over issues like logistics and security for the visiting leaders, including Congress Rahul Gandhi, Raut said.

“The MVA leaders who met today resolved to ensure that the INDIA meeting is a success on the lines of the ones in Patna and Bengaluru,” he said.

“We have assigned responsibilities to each of the leaders for preparations of the two-day meeting,” Raut said.

Maharashtra leaders

Among those present at Saturday’s meeting were NCP founder Sharad Pawar, its state unit chief Jayant Patil and Supriya Sule, MP, Uddhav Thackeray and Raut, and Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is an alliance of 26 parties formed to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in general elections next year.

