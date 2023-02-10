Here as family member, not as PM: Modi at Bohra Muslim event

PM inaugurates fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled the decades-old bond he shared with the Dawoodi Bohra community. “l am here as a family member, not as prime minister,” Modi said after inaugurating the fourth campus of the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, a premier educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Mumbai.

Modi said visiting the campus is like visiting his own family, and spoke about his bond with the community.

In the field of education, the world used to come to study in India. We are working tirelessly to bring this glory back. In the last 8 years, we have opened a record number of universities. We are also making a medical college in every district: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/1koBVS5ezC — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) February 10, 2023

“On the parameters of change with time and development, the Dawoodi Bohra community has always proven itself. Today, the expansion of important educational institutions like Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is a living example of the same,” he added.

“If go anywhere in the country, even abroad, my Bohra brothers and sisters definitely come to meet me,” the PM said.