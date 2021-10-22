Fire breaks out in 60-storey Mumbai residential building

A fire broke out in a 60-storey residential building in central Mumbai on Friday.

The fire erupted in the Avighna Park building on Currey Road, the official said. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a Fire brigade official said.

According to a media report, a level-4 fire broke out on the nineteenth floor of the One Avighna Park Society. Visuals showed a man falling from that floor. A senior official of KEM Hospital said that the man identified as Arun Tiwari (30) was brought to the hospital at around 12.45 pm and declared brought dead.

There are no reports of any casualty so far, he said, adding search and rescue operations are underway.

