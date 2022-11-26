Elgar Parishad accused Anand Teltumbde released on bail

Teltumbde was on Saturday released from the Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai, a day after the SC dismissed a NIA plea challenging his bail

Elgar Parishad accused Anand Teltumbde was on Saturday (November 26) released from the Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai.

This comes a day after the Supreme Court dismissed a NIA plea challenging the activist’s bail.

Teltumbde, while speaking to reporters outside the jail, said: “I am happy to be released after 31 months, but it is so unfortunate the way the case was put on us.”

The scholar-activist was on Friday (November 18) granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

A NIA appeal challenging his bail was dismissed by a Supreme Court bench headed by CJI C Y Chandrachud. The bench said: “The SLP is dismissed. However, the observations in the impugned judgment of the High Court shall not be treated as conclusive final findings in all proceedings.”

Anand Teltumbde is the third of the 16 Elgar Parishad accused to be released on bail.

Of the 16 who were accused, nine were arrested by the Pune police in 2018 while the NIA arrested seven in 2020. Teltumbde was arrested by the NIA in April 2020.