Developments in NCP will not dent MVA alliance, says Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray, former chief minister of Maharashtra, however, declined to comment on NCP supremo Pawar's decision to step down the party chief

The developments in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), involving its president Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down as the party chief, will not impact the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, said Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (May 4).

Uddhav, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, expressed confidence at a press conference in Mumbai that Pawar’s decision to resign as the party chief will not dent the MVA alliance. “The developments in NCP won’t dent the MVA,” he affirmed.

The former chief minister of Maharashtra, however, declined to comment on Pawar’s decision to step down as the party chief. Pawar on Tuesday had announced his decision to step down as the NCP president, which created shock waves in his party and the opposition alliance.

Also read: NCP committee set up by Pawar to decide on next party chief to meet on May 5

Advertisement

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP and Congress are partners in the MVA. The government headed by this alliance ruled Maharashtra from November 2019 to June 2022.

Uddhav also told the media that he will not do anything to hurt Opposition unity. And, that he was not opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was against dictatorship.