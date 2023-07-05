Defiant Ajit Pawar flexes muscle, asks Sharad Pawar to call it quits

“You are 83, aren’t you going to stop? Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life,” said Ajit Pawar, who on Sunday revolted against Sharad Pawar and joined the Maharashtra government.

Surrounded by NCP workers, including 32 of the party’s 53 MLAs, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday reminded his 83-year-old uncle Sharad Pawar that it was time for him to retire.

“In BJP, leaders retire at 75. When are you going to stop?” Ajit Pawar asked mockingly, speaking at a meeting he had convened in suburban Bandra in an obvious show of strength.

“Everybody has his innings. The most productive years are from 25 to 75 years,” the 63-year-old Ajit Pawar said.

“IAS officers retire at 60. Even in politics, BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi,” he said.

“You are 83, aren’t you going to stop? Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life,” said Ajit Pawar, who on Sunday revolted against Sharad Pawar and joined the Maharashtra government.

2004 saga

He also blamed Sharad Pawar for the NCP losing out on the chance to have a chief minister in 2004, the year when a Congress-led UPA alliance took power nationally.

“We had more MLAs than Congress in 2004 but our senior leader allowed the Congress to bag the CM’s post,” he said.

“For us, Saheb (Sharad Pawar) is a deity and we have deep respect for him,” he said in the same breath.

