Cruise drugs case: Prabhakar Sail questioned by NCB for over 10 hours

NCB’s Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh said that Sail had been called for questioning on Tuesday as well

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the cruise drug case, in which Aryan Khan is involved, was questioned for more than 10 hours by the NCB’s Delhi vigilance team, probing the pay-off allegations in the case.

After being summoned by the NCB on Sunday, Sail reached the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) mess in suburban Bandra under police protection along with his lawyer, at 2 pm on Monday, and left the place at around 12:20 am on Tuesday.

“We have called him again for questioning on Tuesday,” NCB’s Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh said.

The NCB’s vigilance team, headed by Singh, who is also Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the federal anti-narcotics agency, had reached here from Delhi on Monday morning.

Sail, who claims to be the bodyguard of NCB witness K.P. Gosavi, had alleged in an affidavit last month, that he had heard Gosavi discussing a ₹25 crore pay-off deal, after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB.

Sail claimed that Gosavi had said ₹8 crore of the deal money was to be given to NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who had denied the allegations against him.

Sail’s allegations had prompted the NCB to order a vigilance inquiry against NCB officials and others.

Last month, a vigilance team led by Singh came to Mumbai to probe the allegations of extortion, but had then failed to record Sail’s statement.

“It had at that time recorded statements of eight persons, including Wankhede, and collected some important documents and recordings related to the cruise drugs case,” an official earlier said.

