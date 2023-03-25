Maharashtra Congress holds demonstration against Rahul’s disqualification

The BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena held separate demonstrations over Rahul’s alleged remark that hurt the sentiments of the OBC community

The Congress on Saturday held a protest against Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case and his disqualification as an MP, at Thane in Maharashtra.

Rahul was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, nearly 24 hours after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification from the Lok Sabha will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

The Congress held a protest near the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Thane city. The protest was led by the grand old party’s city unit president Vikrant Chavan. The protesters carried placards and banners and raised slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After some time, the BJP leaders and workers staged a protest at the same venue against Rahul. The Shiv Sena held a protest march nearby, which was led by former mayor and spokesman Naresh Mhaske. Party workers raised slogans against Rahul during the morcha.

