‘Chormandal’ remark: Sanjay Raut’s breach of privilege notice referred to RS chairman

The presiding officers of both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature on Saturday (March 25) said they found the reply given by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut to the breach of privilege notices issued to him “unsatisfactory”, and the matter has been referred to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Raut, a member of the Rajya Sabha, was served breach of privilege notices last month for calling the state legislature “Chormandal” (council of thieves).

Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe said Raut, in his response, raised questions about the composition of the Houses privilege committee, its impartiality, and style of functioning.

“Being a senior member of Rajya Sabha, it is not expected that he should raise questions about the functioning of the privilege committee. So I do not completely agree with his response and I do not find it satisfactory. Therefore, I am referring the breach of privilege notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President (Jagdeep Dhankhar) for appropriate action,” she told the Council.

In the Assembly, Speaker Rahul Narvekar too said the explanation furnished by Raut to the privilege notice was not satisfactory.

“I feel his statement caused a breach of privilege. But as per the rule, it has been referred to the Rajya Sabha secretariat since Raut is a member of the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Narvekar also said the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for the conduct of members in the state legislature and legislature complex will be prepared in two weeks.