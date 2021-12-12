Audio: Show me one case of forced conversion, says Cardinal Oswald

In a no-holds-barred interview with The Federal, Cardinal Oswald Gracias, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI)—the apex body of the Catholic Church in the country—speaks out for the first time about the recent slew of attacks allegedly carried out by right-wing extremist groups against churches and Christian schools across the country, as well as the dangers of anti-conversion laws being planned in several BJP-ruled states.

“I am surprised [by these attacks] because Prime Minister Modi has been friendly with us [Catholics],” he said, adding that he hoped the attacks weren’t part of a “strategy of whipping up anti-Christian or anti-minority sentiment.”

He explains how “conversions don’t happen overnight” and terms it “absolutely absurd” that churches, as alleged by right-wing groups, were carrying out forced conversions by luring people—especially Hindus—with monetary benefits.