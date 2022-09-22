Ashok Kumar’s daughter, actor Bharti Jaffrey passes away

In a social media post, Kanwaljit Singh, who is married to Jaffrey's actor-daughter Anuradha Patel, said the veteran passed away on Tuesday (September 20)

Actor Bharti Jaffrey, daughter of cinema icon Ashok Kumar, has died, her son-in-law, actor Kanwaljit Singh confirmed.

In a social media post, Singh, who is married to Jaffrey’s actor-daughter Anuradha Patel, said the veteran passed away on Tuesday (September 20).

Also Read: Comedian Raju Srivastava dies after 41 days in hospital

“Our beloved Bharti Jaffrey, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, neighbour, friend and inspiration has departed today 20 Sep (sic),” Singh wrote on Instagram as he shared pictures with Jaffery.

Advertisement

The cause of her death could not be confirmed immediately.

Jaffrey’s film credits include the 2001 Kalpana Lajmi directorial “Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence”, starring Raveena Tandon and the popular 1990s TV show “Saans” in which she starred with Neena Gupta and son-in-law Singh.

Also Read: Ranvir Shorey’s father passes away

In his post, Singh said Jaffrey was cremated at Cherai Crematorium, Chembur Camp in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies)