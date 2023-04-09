Another Marathi rapper booked in Maharashtra for ‘abusive’ song

Umesh Khade has been booked as his song is abusive and can create tension among the people, a senior police official at the Wadala station said.

Days after booking a rap singer for “defaming” the Shinde-led government, the Maharashtra police on Sunday registered a case against another Marathi rapper for a “vulgar, obscene and abusive” song, which may create “tension among people”.

A case has been registered against rapper Umesh Khade under Sections 504 and 505 of the IPC at the Wadala police station in Mumbai following a complaint by crime branch officials. “He has been booked as his song is abusive and can create tension among the people,” a senior police official at the Wadala station said. Police also summoned Khade under Section 41A of CrPC before being let off.

The Marathi rapper’s 2.55-minute song is a political track. Titled ‘Janta Bhongli Keli’, the song dwells on how political leaders take people for a ride with their hollow assurances and rake up religious issues to garner votes. It also talks about the needs of the common man and their struggle.

Meanwhile, Khade said in a statement that he had no intention to hurt anyone and the song was composed as a political satire based on the feelings of the common man.

Commenting on the arrest, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad said, “The government cannot suppress people’s views. The rapper had not named anybody in the song. He is just a poor man who had raised his sentiments, you cannot arrest him for that. In a democracy, everybody has the right to express themselves.”

In a similar incident a few days ago, the Thane police had booked rap singer Raj Mungase for allegedly defaming the Shinde government through his video song. A case was registered against him at the Shivajinagar police station following a complaint from a Shiv Sena leader.