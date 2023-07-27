Ajit Pawar will get opportunity to become CM, says Praful Patel

If not today, tomorrow or anytime in future he wll get the opportunity. We will work in that direction, said Praful Patel

Ajit Pawar is a popular and heavyweight leader and he will get an opportunity to become the chief minister, said NCP’s Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel on Thursday (July 27).

Advertisement

If not today, tomorrow or anytime in future he wll get the opportunity. We will work in that direction, added Patel.

Asked about such speculation, Patel, who supports Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction, told reporters in Nagpur that the post (of CM) is not vacant, so why talk about it.

“Ajit Pawar is a popular and heavyweight leader. He has been leading our party for several years now. Those who work get the opportunity either today, tomorrow or day after. Many have got the opportunity. Ajit Dada will also get it, if not today, tomorrow or anytime in future. We will work in that direction,” he said.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan recently claimed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar would be appointed as the state’s chief minister replacing Eknath Shinde on August 10.

Also read: Ajit Pawar’s claim to NCP symbol: EC writes to Sharad Pawar faction to respond

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed Chavan’s claim saying Shinde will continue to be the chief minister and there will be no change of guard in the state.

Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2. While Ajit took oath as the deputy chief minister, the MLAs were sworn in as ministers.

Later, the crucial finance department was allotted to Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Shinde had said Ajit Pawar’s entry into the government posed no threat to him.

Also read: Ajit Pawar won’t become Maharashtra CM, and he is aware of that, says Fadnavis

Asked about the possibility of him being inducted into the council of ministers at the Centre, Praful Patel there is no discussion on the Union cabinet reshuffle or expansion.

“I don’t think it will happen,” he said.

To another question, he said, “My constituency will always be Bhandara-Gondia.”

Patel had earlier represented Maharashtras Bhandara-Gondia constituency in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies)