After Telangana peer, Maharashtra minister invites Tesla CEO to set shop in state

In a tweet, Maharashtra water resources minister Jayant Patil vouched for the state’s capability to help Tesla set up its manufacturing plant, a day after Telangana’s industry minister KT Rama Rao made a similar offer

A day after the industry minister in Telangana invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set shop in the state, a similar offer was made by a minister in Maharashtra on Sunday.

In a tweet, Maharashtra water resources minister Jayant Patil vouched for the state’s capability to help Tesla set up its manufacturing plant.

“@elonmusk, Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra,” Patil tweeted.

.@elonmusk, Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. https://t.co/w8sSZTpUpb — Jayant Patil- जयंत पाटील (@Jayant_R_Patil) January 16, 2022

The minister was replying to tweet by Musk on January 13 in which he spoke about facing challenges in launching his automobile brand in India.

Advertisement

“Still working through a lot of challenges with the government,” Musk had tweeted.

On Saturday, a similar offer was made by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son KT Rama Rao who handles the industries, urban development and IT portfolios.

“Hey Elon, I am the Industry and Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India,” he tweeted tagging Musk’s tweet.

Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India https://t.co/hVpMZyjEIr — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 14, 2022

Reports say the government is unhappy over Musk’s tweet with sources stating that the Tesla CEO through social media is putting pressure on the government to reduce the import duties on its cars without committing that it would be producing vehicles in India.

In 2020, Musk had announced that his company would set up manufacturing units to produce electric vechicles in India. The company has also set up a subsidiary unit India Motors and Energy Private Limited in Bengaluru.

Musk, however, wants the government to slash the import duties ahead of Tesla’s launch in India. He has called the taxes imposed in India the highest among large countries and that he would only be convinced to produce vehicles in India if imported models sell well.

India at present imposes 100 per cent import dity on cars with CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value of over $40,000 and 60 per cent on those below $40,000. Tesla, however, demands 40 per cent import duty on fully assembled electric cars.