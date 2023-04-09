Who is Kajal Hindustani, right-wing activist held for Ram Navami ‘hate speech’?

After evading arrest for a week, Kajal Hindustani surrendered before Una police; she was arrested and produced in court, which remanded her in judicial custody

Una police on Sunday (April 9) arrested right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani for allegedly delivering a “hate speech” on Ram Navami that caused a communal clash in the town on April 1.

After evading arrest for a week, Hindustani surrendered before police at the town in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district on Sunday morning. She was produced in court, which remanded her in judicial custody.

So, who is Kajal Hindustani?

Her legal name is Kajal Shingala and she is a resident of Gujarat’s Jamnagar city.

Her Twitter bio says that she is an entrepreneur, research analyst, and social activist.

She also calls herself a debater, nationalist, and “proud Hindustani” on her Twitter bio.

She has 92.2k followers on Twitter.

On her website, which is currently inaccessible, Hindustani claims to have campaigned for the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

She claims to have participated in BJP leader Om Birla’s Lok Sabha campaign in Rajasthan’s Kota in 2019. Birla won the election and is currently the Lok Sabha Speaker.

She also claims to have travelled to various US cities to “apprise people about multiple achievements of BJP and PM Modi” as part of the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Her other claims of achievement are having taken part in TV debates, settling Pakistani Hindus in Gujarat, and adopting a village in Gujarat.

On the website, she also claims to spread awareness about Indian culture and religions and work for Hindu human rights.

The police have booked her under IPC Section 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious belief).

