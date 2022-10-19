Time to teach lesson to those who insult Gujarat, its citizens: PM Modi

The PM while addressing a rally at Junagadh town in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, said that some political parties think their work is incomplete if they do not abuse Gujarat and Gujaratis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 19) urged the people of Gujarat to “teach a lesson” to those who constantly abuse and insult the state as well as its citizens.

Addressing a rally at Junagadh town in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, he said that some political parties think their work is incomplete if they do not abuse Gujarat and Gujaratis.

Also Watch: Modi lays foundation stone for new air base at Gujarat DefExpo 2022

Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat are due by the year-end.

Advertisement

“Time has come to teach a lesson to those who abuse and insult Gujarat and its people day and night. Should we forgive those who tarnish Gujarat’s image?” Modi asked without taking anybody’s name.

(With inputs from agencies)