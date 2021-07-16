Modi flags off developmental projects in Gujarat, stresses for rail reforms

Says stations across the country are being mordernized and unmanned railway crossings have been completely removed from broad-gauge lines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off multiple developmental projects in Gujarat, including the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station, and stressed the need for reforms in railways.

Apart from the Gandhinagar railway station, Modi also inaugurated the newly-electrified Surendranagar-Piparav section, the gauge converted-cum-electrified Mahesana-Varetha line, and three new attractions in the Ahmedabad-based Gujarat Science City via a video link.

Modi said that Indian Railways needed new reforms in the 21st century, instead of the ones continuing from the 20th century. “Major railway stations across the country are being modernised, stations in tier-2 and 3 cities are being equipped with Wi-Fi services and unmanned railway crossings have been completely removed from broad gauge lines,” he said.

Advertisement

Also read: Lockdown derails Railways income; platform ticket revenues plunge 94%

Modi also flagged off two new trains, Gandhinagar-Varanasi weekly superfast train and Gandhinagar-Varetha train. Modi described the Gandhinagar-Varanasi train as a service which would connect ‘the land of Somnath’ (Gujarat) with ‘the land of Vishwanath’ (Uttar Pradesh). Modi also innaugurated the redeveloped Vadnagar railway station, where he helped his father in selling tea when he was younger. Apart from this, Modi also inaugurated the newly-built five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station.

Besides Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani also addressed the virtual meet.