Oreva deposits Rs 14.62 crore compensation for Morbi bridge tragedy

The court told the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority to ensure the disbursement of the money in coordination with legal and other authorities

The Oreva Group told the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday (April 18) that it has deposited, as directed, the entire Rs 14.62 crore to be paid as interim compensation to victims of the Morbi bridge tragedy. The accident left 135 people dead and 56 injured.

The British-era suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town on October 30 last year. The Oreva Group was responsible for its operation and maintenance.

The company informed Acting Chief Justice AJ Desai and Justice Biren Vaishnav that it has deposited the money with the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority in two instalments of equal amounts.

The court wanted the money to be disbursed as per a February 22 order of the Division Bench.

The court directed member secretary of the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority to ensure the disbursement in coordination with the District Legal Services Authority and government officials after verification of the victims.

Municipality superseded

The Gujarat government also informed the court on Tuesday that it has superseded the Morbi municipality.

The court told the company on February 22 to pay Rs 10 lakh as interim compensation to the kin of each of the 135 deceased and Rs 2 lakh to each of the 56 people injured in the tragedy.

The court directed the company to double the amount of interim compensation it initially proposed to pay to the families of the deceased and the injured.

Jaysukh Patel, the managing director of the company, which is into manufacturing e-bikes, home appliances, and clocks, was named the main accused in the case and arrested along with nine others, who are now in judicial custody.

The company has also proposed to take care of seven children orphaned in the tragedy by looking after their education, medical care, and residence and ensuring they get settled in a profession after completing their studies.

