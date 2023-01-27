Gujarat’s Morbi bridge collapse: Chargesheet filed; Oreva’s Jaysukh Patel named accused

The chargesheet, which runs into more than 1,200 pages, was filed in the Morbi sessions court by Deputy Superintendent of Police P S Zala, who is the investigating officer of the case.

Police on Friday (January 27) filed a chargesheet in the suspension bridge collapse incident that had occurred in Morbi town of Gujarat in October last year, in which 135 people were killed.

The chargesheet, which runs into more than 1,200 pages, was filed in the Morbi sessions court by Deputy Superintendent of Police P S Zala, who is the investigating officer of the case.

Also read: Morbi bridge tragedy: Arrest warrant issued against Oreva’s Jaysukh Patel

In addition to the nine accused who are already behind bars, Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group, which used to operate the bridge, has been named as the 10th accused in the chargesheet, sources said, a PTI report said.

Advertisement

A magistrates court has already issued an arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel in connection with the October 30, 2022 bridge collapse incident. His anticipatory bail plea will come up for hearing on February 1.

Also read: Bridge collapse: Why Morbi municipality shouldn’t be dissolved, asks Gujarat govt

Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river that had collapsed.

Also read: Know about Oreva, the clock-maker with Morbi bridge contract