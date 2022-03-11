Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat day after election wins

Riding in an open jeep, the PM waved to hundreds of supporters who gathered by the roadside as his cavalcade drove from the airport to the BJP’s state headquarters in Gandhinagar

A day after his party’s victory in four states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the next poll-bound state, Gujarat, on a two-day visit.

Riding in an open jeep, Modi waved to hundreds of supporters who gathered by the roadside as his cavalcade drove from the airport to the BJP’s state headquarters in Gandhinagar.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Patil flanked the PM in the vehicle.

Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held at the end of this year, though the dates haven’t been announced yet.

“Leaving for Gujarat, where I will be attending various programmes today and tomorrow. At 4 PM today, will address a Panchayat Mahasammelan, where several representatives from Panchayati Raj institutions will attend,” Modi tweeted earlier.

The PM will dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation at 11am Saturday. He will also deliver the first convocation address of the RRU as chief guest. At around 6.30pm, he will declare open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh, a statement from his office said.