LIVE: Cyclone Biparjoy: Trees, poles uprooted; power supply hit; two dead in Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday evening, plunging several areas into darkness and uprooting many trees, electric poles and hoardings across the coastal region.

The landfall was completed around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Two people (a father and son) drowned at Sondvara in Bhavnagar district late in the night on Thursday. (details awaited)

Three persons were injured in Devbhoomi Dwarka district after a tree fell on them, a state minister said. Ahead of the landfall near Jakhau Port in Kutch district, about 1 lakh people in the path of Biparjoy (meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali) in coastal districts were moved to safer places.

IMD said the period from now to midnight is most dangerous as the cyclone impact will be the strongest during these hours. “Landfall process takes time because the eye of a cyclone is large, about 50 km in size. The speed of cyclone’s progression towards coast is 12 km/hour. It may take 4 hours to complete the landfall process.” The storm surge is expected to inundate low-lying areas of Dwarka, Okha, Diu, Naliya, Veraval, Bhuj, Porbandar and Kandla, IMD said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar to take stock of the situation after Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall.