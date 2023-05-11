Gujarat: PM Modi to launch projects worth ₹4,400 cr tomorrow

The PM will hand over keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (rural and urban) scheme. The total outlay of these projects is around ₹1,950 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Friday (May 12) to launch projects worth nearly ₹4,400 crore and also allot houses built under the central government’s housing scheme to 19,000 beneficiaries.

A statement said he would attend the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan in Gandhinagar and visit GIFT City as well.

During the programme in Gandhinagar, it added, Modi would inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹2,450 crore. These include projects of the Urban Development Department, Water Supply Department, Road and Transport Department, and Mines and Minerals Department.

He will hand over keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (rural and urban) scheme during the programme. The total outlay of these projects is around ₹1,950 crore, the statement said.

During his visit to Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), he will review the status of various ongoing projects there and also have an interaction with GIFT IFSC to understand their experience and future plans, it said.

The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan is the 29th biennial conference of the All India Primary Teachers’ Federation. The theme of this conference is “Teachers are at the Heart of Transforming Education”.

(With inputs from agencies)