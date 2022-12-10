Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Chief Minister on Monday

The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP state president CR Patil

Bhupendra Bhai Patel has been chosen again as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and will take oath on Monday. Newly-elected BJP MLAs met at Gandhinagar party office on Sunday where former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present.

Patel was chosen as the chief minister for a second consecutive term after he resigned from the office a day earlier on Friday.

New cabinet

The new Gujarat cabinet will take the oath with the chief minister on December 12 in a ceremony wherein more than a dozen ministers will be sworn in, media reports said.

The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP state president CR Patil.

Record victory

The BJP won a record 156 seats in Gujarat with 52.5 per cent vote share in its seventh consecutive poll victory. The Congress and AAP got about 27 per cent and 13 per cent vote share, respectively. The Congress won just 17 seats while the AAP managed to bag five.

Independents won three seats and the Samajwadi Party picked up one.