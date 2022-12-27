BSF jawan lynched in Gujarat over confrontation on daughter’s ‘obscene’ video

Police have arrested seven people on charges of murder and rioting on the basis of an FIR filed by the BSF jawan’s family

A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was beaten to death in Gujarat’s Nadiad after he objected to the circulation of an obscene video of his 15-year-old daughter, allegedly by a youth she knew.

Reports quoting local sources and the police said that the youth and the girl were in a relationship.

Police have arrested all seven members of the youth’s family including him and two women on charges of murder and rioting on the basis of an FIR filed by the soldier’s family.

According to the FIR, the incident happened at around 10 pm on December 24 when Melaji Vaghela, a hawaldar with the BSF 56 battalion in Mehsana along with his wife Manjula, son Navdeep and nephew Chirag, went to the house of the youth Shailesh aka Sunil Jadav, to confront him over an obscene video of his teenage daughter allegedly shot and circulated by Sunil. However, when they reached, Sunil’s family including his father started abusing the Vaghelas when they told them about the obscene video.

Advertisement

The youth’s family later attacked the Vaghelas with weapons. While the youth’s father Dinesh Chhbabhai Jadav started beating Melaji with a stick, another man named Bhavesh attacked Melaji and Navdeep on the head with a sickle. Another man named Arvind hit Melaji with the handle of shovel while one Chhababhai beat him up with a wooden stick, the FIR said. He was further bashed up by two women in the Jadav household. Manjula was also beaten up with a wooden log, the complaint said.

When Melaji collapsed, Manjula called her other sons and nephew from his phone and he was soon rushed to the Nadiad Civil Hospital in a bleeding state, but was declared dead there. Navdeep, who had fallen unconscious and had sustained grievous injuries was taken to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Manjula is also being treated in a hospital in Nadiad.