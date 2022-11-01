9 arrested in Morbi bridge collapse, PM Modi to visit site

Nine persons, including two ticket clerks, have been arrested in connection with the bridge collapse over Machchu river in Morbi in Gujarat on Sunday, that left 134 people dead.

Four among the nine arrested are officials of Oreva group, the company that renovated the bridge and opened it for public on October 26, apparently without proper approval or fitness certificate from the local administration.

A municipality officer said authorities were not informed about the bridge reopening.

“We have no idea whether the fitness certificate was issued to the company for re-opening the bridge or not,” Sandeep Sinh Jhala, chief officer for Morbi municipality said on Saturday.

Gujarat police have registered an FIR under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code.

As per the FIR, around 300 people were present on the bridge at the time of the accident. Oreva, which was given the contract to manage and ensure safety of the bridge, was charging Rs 17 per adult and Rs 12 per child for entry into the bridge, which is a tourist spot.

Earlier, people were allowed in small groups only. However, eyewitnesses say many people may have got onto the bridge without tickets on Sunday, causing a strain on the 130-year-old bridge.

The bridge collapse left 134 people dead and 66 injured. The state government has constituted a five-member committee to probe the bridge collapse incident. The state government has also announced a state-wide mourning on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday visit Morbi in Gujarat where 134 people were killed after a suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river. Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly polls due this year-end, on Monday paid tributes to those who died in Sundays bridge collapse.

The Congress led by its new president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a judicial investigation, alleging “criminal negligence” and “gross misgovernance”.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday led the country in mourning the victims of the devastating bridge collapse in Gujarat.