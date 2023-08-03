Why Kishan Reddy is not winning popularity contests in Telangana BJP

Instead of instilling confidence, his appointment has disillusioned many leaders who had party-hopped to BJP

Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, a BJP leader from Yadadri-Bhongir district, was suspended from the party for questioning the high command’s wisdom in removing Bandi Sanjay as the Telangana state president and appointing Union Tourism and Northeast Development Minister G Kishan Reddy as his successor.

Soyam Bapurao, the Lok Sabha member from Adilabad, embarrassed Kishan Reddy by stating a Kuki-Meitei-like tension will be created in Telangana if Lambadas are not de-notified as Scheduled Tribe. The remark infuriated the Lambadas across the state who confronted Kishan Reddy on Sunday when he visited flood-affected areas in Warangal city.

A revolt of sorts took place against Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind Kumar when dozens of BJP leaders from many mandals staged a ‘Save BJP’ dharna on Monday against him for filling all posts in the district committee with his own men. Earlier, on July 26, about 100 BJP grassroots leaders from Nizamabad demonstrated at the party state headquarters in Hyderabad against Arvind Kumar.

Actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti abruptly left the meeting where Kishan Reddy was assuming office, stating that N Kirankumar Reddy, the united Andhra’s last chief minister and anti-Telangana leader, was on the dais. Earlier, she had also opposed the removal of Bandi Sanjay as party president.

Upset BJP leaders

A section of leaders fell silent following Kishan Reddy’s appointment on July 4 while another section comprising leaders like former minister A Chandrasekhar, former MP Ravindra Naik, former MLA Yennam Srinivasa Reddy and Yenugu Ravinder Reddy are expected to join the Congress: a fallout of removal of Bandi Sanjay as president.

It still remains a puzzle for party workers why the party choose to remove Bandi Sanjay when Assembly elections are just four months away. Indeed, almost a month after Kishan Reddy’s appointment, the BJP still finds itself in chaos and confusion.

Instead of instilling confidence, Kishan Reddy’s appointment has disillusioned many leaders who had joined the party hoping the BJP alone could defeat the BRS leader and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the upcoming elections.

The party has three MLAs and four MPs who have their own agendas.

MLA Raja Singh, who won from Gosha Mahal in Old City, was under suspension till recently and is unhappy with the party. Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao is unhappy as his claim for state presidency was denied. Eatala Rajender, the MLA from Huzurabad, is projected by many as a chief minister candidate much to Kishan Reddy’s disappointment.

Lacking support

Among the MPs, nobody appears to be support Kishan Reddy. Bandi Sanjay, the Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, is already peeved as he was removed abruptly. Another MP, Dharmapuri Arvind (Nizamabad), is seen as a supporter of Eatala Rejender, chairman of the election campaign committee. The other MP, Soyam Bapurao (Adilabad), is known for his intemperate remarks that have embarrassed the party many a time.

Bandi Sanjay who took over state leadership in 2020 and ran the party with war vocabulary. His continuous tirade against the alleged corruption of chief minister and his family was an instant hit with young leaders. The BJP’s serial victories in Dubbaka and Huzurabad byelections followed by the stunning performance in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections added to his glory. Appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi silenced his critics and made the numero uno in the state unit.

A party leader said Kishan Reddy was a peace-time leader and not suitable for elections which should be fought like a war.

“Kishan falls in the category of previous presidents such as Dr. K Laksman, and Bandaru Dattatreya, all city-bred, whose approach is conciliatory. This type of image is a setback for Kishan,” he said.

Suspicion lingers

Kishan Reddy took the reins at a time when even an ordinary worker was suspicious of a deal between the BJP high command and chief minister KCR.

“The Prime Minister called KCR and his family corrupt. He even said a vote to BRS would only make his daughter Kavita prosper. Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President (JP) Nadda said KCR converted the Kaleswaram project across Godavari into an ATM. KCR’s daughter was questioned by ED. Why didn’t the Center initiate action even after so much talk on corruption,” is the question heard in BJP circles.

Dozens of leaders such as Konda Visweswar Reddy, A Chandrasekhar and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy admitted that lack of action against Kavita and KCR family’s alleged corruption is giving rise to suspicion in the minds of the cadre of a deal between the BJP and BRS.

This has created a lot of sympathy and goodwill for Bandi Sanjay, who had groomed the cadres like an army to take on KCR. Now chances are that Bandi Sanjay’s supporters may become inactive during elections.

“Bandi’s presence in the state will be troublesome for Kishan Reddy. So, he has been removed from the Telangana political scene by elevating him as national general secretary of the party and it is likely to be considered a due recognition by his supporters. But this step is unlikely to blunt their anger,” another senior leader said.

Never in the past had so many troubles greeted the appointment of a new president as happened in the case of Kishan Reddy. The challenge before him is to extinguish the fire and gain control over the faction-ridden party before the elections in December. Can that happen?